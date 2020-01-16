Lizzo developing new reality show for 'full-figured' dancers for Amazon

Lizzo is developing a new reality series for Amazon which will focus on "full-figured" dancers and models.

The Juice hitmaker is working with Amazon Studios to create a new series which takes inspiration from shows such as America's Next Top Model, but will instead be geared toward curvy participants who have dance talents as well as looks.

According to an official description for the show, the goal is to find people talented enough to accompany Lizzo on her next tour.

The description reads: "A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway."

In an accompanying casting announcement, the project said it is seeking people "who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated".

The statement added: Here's your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy – and that a**. Got the juice? Apply now."

The show is the first project in Lizzo's overall deal with Amazon Studios, which she signed back in August last year.

Speaking about the deal at the time, she said: "I'm so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can't wait to get started and share my vision with the world."

And head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke praised the singer's "unique perspective".