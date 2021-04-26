Yuh-Jung Youn has become the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.
She claimed the Oscar for best supporting actress today for her performance in Minari as a grandmother who moves from South Korea to live with her daughter’s farming family in Arkansas.
It was the first Oscar nomination in a career that spans five decades for the 73-year-old Youn, long a star in South Korea.
She seemed starstruck herself by Brad Pitt, who presented the award.
“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!” she said.
She said many throughout the world have badly botched the pronunciation of her name, but “tonight you are all forgiven.”
Last year the South Korean film Parasite won best picture and best director, but none of its actors were nominated for Oscars.
Youn beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried and Maria Bakalova and Glenn Close, who has now been nominated for eight Oscars without a win.
Chloé Zhao has won the Oscar for best director for Nomadland, becoming just the second woman and the first woman of colour to win the award.
“My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.
Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for The Hurt Locker, in 2009.
This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.
It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. Nomadland is her third feature.
It may not be long before Zhao gets her second Oscar. Nomadland is considered the favourite for best picture, and she’s nominated as a producer.
Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best Picture:
- The Father
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Actor:
- Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) - Winner
- Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
- LaKeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Best Actress:
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) - Winner
Best Director:
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) - Winner
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Animated Feature Film:
- Onward
- Over The Moon
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul - Winner
- Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography:
- Sean Bobbitt (Judas And The Black Messiah)
- Erik Messerschmidt (Mank) - Winner
- Dariusz Wolski (News Of The World)
- Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
- Phedon Papamichael (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Best Film Editing:
- Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)
- Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
- Frederic Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)
- Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)
- Alan Baumgarten (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Best Costume Design:
- Alexandra Byrne (Emma)
- Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Winner
- Trish Summerville (Mank)
- Bina Daigeler (Mulan)
- Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)
Best Original Score:
- Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)
- Emile Mosseri (Minari)
- James Newton Howard (News Of The World)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)
Best Original Song:
- Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga)
- Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)
- Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
- Speak Now (One Night In Miami)
- Hear My Voice (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father - Winner
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami
- The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay:
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman - Winner
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Production Design:
- The Father
- Mank - Winner
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- News Of The World
- Tenet
Best Make-up and Hairstyling:
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Sound:
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News Of The World
- Soul
- Sound Of Metal - Winner
Best Visual Effects:
- Love And Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One And Only Ivan
- Tenet - Winner
Best Documentary Feature:
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher - Winner
- Time
Best International Feature:
- Another Round (Denmark) - Winner
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Short:
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You - Winner
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Documentary Short:
- Colette - Winner
- A Concerto Is A Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song For Latasha