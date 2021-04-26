Yuh-Jung Youn has become the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.

Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press

She claimed the Oscar for best supporting actress today for her performance in Minari as a grandmother who moves from South Korea to live with her daughter’s farming family in Arkansas.

It was the first Oscar nomination in a career that spans five decades for the 73-year-old Youn, long a star in South Korea.

She seemed starstruck herself by Brad Pitt, who presented the award.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!” she said.

She said many throughout the world have badly botched the pronunciation of her name, but “tonight you are all forgiven.”

Last year the South Korean film Parasite won best picture and best director, but none of its actors were nominated for Oscars.

Youn beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried and Maria Bakalova and Glenn Close, who has now been nominated for eight Oscars without a win.



Chloe Zhao becomes the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the 93rd Academy Awards. Source: Associated Press

Chloé Zhao has won the Oscar for best director for Nomadland, becoming just the second woman and the first woman of colour to win the award.



“My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for The Hurt Locker, in 2009.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. Nomadland is her third feature.

It may not be long before Zhao gets her second Oscar. Nomadland is considered the favourite for best picture, and she’s nominated as a producer.

Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards. Source: Associated Press

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Actor:

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) - Winner

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

LaKeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best Actress:

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) - Winner

Best Director:

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) - Winner

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Animated Feature Film:

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul - Winner

Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography:

Sean Bobbitt (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank) - Winner

Dariusz Wolski (News Of The World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Phedon Papamichael (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best Film Editing:

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Frederic Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best Costume Design:

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)

Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Winner

Trish Summerville (Mank)

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)

Best Original Score:

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

James Newton Howard (News Of The World)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Best Original Song:

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga)

Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now (One Night In Miami)

Hear My Voice (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father - Winner

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay:

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman - Winner

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Production Design:

The Father

Mank - Winner

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News Of The World

Tenet

Best Make-up and Hairstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound:

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal - Winner

Best Visual Effects:

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet - Winner

Best Documentary Feature:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - Winner

Time

Best International Feature:

Another Round (Denmark) - Winner

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Short:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You - Winner

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short: