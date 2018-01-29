 

LIVE: Grammy Awards underway with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Welcome to 1 NEWS' LIVE updates of the 2018 Grammy Annual Grammy Awards.

Musicians and celebrities are expected to wear white roses to the event to honour the #METOO movement.
Watch the Grammy Awards live from New York City on TVNZ 2 today. 

Lorde is up for Album of the Year, and New Zealand's Brooke Fraser has already walked away with Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.

3:55pm: Kesha performed the song "Praying" after a powerful introduction from Janelle Monae. Monae said standing in solidarity with all young women in entertainment, "and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up."

Bruno Mars has won Song Of The Year for 'That's What I Like'.  

3:30pm: Chris Stapleton has won Best Country Album. Stapleton won for his album 'From a Room: Vol. 1.'

3:10pm: Ice Cube has come out in support of women's rights at the awards, along with a host of other stars wearing white roses to support the movement.

Many of the stars are wearing white roses to support equality.
3:00pm: Pink gave a powerful performance of her new song her new song 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' getting a standing ovation.

Dave Chappelle has won Best Comedy Album.

2:30pm: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have performed their hit 'Despacito'. This song has become one of the biggest global hits and it's video is the worlds most popular, with five billion views.

Kendrick Lamar has won best rap album for 'DAMN' and Best Rap/Sung Performance for 'Loyalty'.

2:15pm: Ed Sheeran wins Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape Of You'.

2.00pm: Kendrick Lamar and Sam Smith have given amazing performances to kick off the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Alessia Cara has won Best New Artist.

1:55pm: The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses. - AP

The Kiwi artist won the best contemporary Christian music performance award.
