LIVE: Grammy Awards underway with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Welcome to 1 NEWS' LIVE updates of the 2018 Grammy Annual Grammy Awards.

Lorde is up for Album of the Year, and New Zealand's Brooke Fraser has already walked away with Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.

3:55pm: Kesha performed the song "Praying" after a powerful introduction from Janelle Monae. Monae said standing in solidarity with all young women in entertainment, "and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up."

Bruno Mars has won Song Of The Year for 'That's What I Like'.

3:30pm: Chris Stapleton has won Best Country Album. Stapleton won for his album 'From a Room: Vol. 1.'

3:10pm: Ice Cube has come out in support of women's rights at the awards, along with a host of other stars wearing white roses to support the movement.

3:00pm: Pink gave a powerful performance of her new song her new song 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' getting a standing ovation.

Dave Chappelle has won Best Comedy Album.

2:30pm: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have performed their hit 'Despacito'. This song has become one of the biggest global hits and it's video is the worlds most popular, with five billion views.

Kendrick Lamar has won best rap album for 'DAMN' and Best Rap/Sung Performance for 'Loyalty'.

2:15pm: Ed Sheeran wins Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape Of You'.

2.00pm: Kendrick Lamar and Sam Smith have given amazing performances to kick off the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Alessia Cara has won Best New Artist.