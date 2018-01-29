LIVE: Grammy Awards kick off with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Lorde is up for Album of the Year, and New Zealand's Brooke Fraser has already walked away with Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.

1:55pm: The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses. - AP