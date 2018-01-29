LIVE: Grammy Awards kick off with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Sources:| Associated Press
Welcome to 1 NEWS' LIVE updates of the 2018 Grammy Annual Grammy Awards.
Lorde is up for Album of the Year, and New Zealand's Brooke Fraser has already walked away with Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.
2:15pm: Ed Sheeran wins Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape Of You'.
2.00pm: Kendrick Lamar and Sam Smith have given amazing performances to kick off the 60th annual Grammy Awards.
Alessia Cara has won Best New Artist.
1:55pm: The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses. - AP
