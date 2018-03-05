 

LIVE: First major Oscar goes to Sam Rockwell for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

1 NEWS

Join 1 NEWS NOW for coverage of the 90th Academy Awards from Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

There may not be a blackout dress code at the Academy Awards but Time's Up remains a hot topic on the red carpet.
Source: Associated Press

Key points:

  • New Zealand's Weta Workshop are nominated for two visual effect awards
  • This is the first Oscars since the Weinstein scandal spawned the #MeToo movement
  • All of this year's Best Picture nominations have a chance at the top prize

2:44pm: Mary J. Blige is now performing her Oscar nominated song Mighty River from the film Mudbound.

2:40pm: The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to Icarus.

2:35pm: Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet arriving on the red carpet earlier.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars.

Source: Associated Press

2:31pm: The Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to Mark Bridges for Phantom Thread.

2:27pm: The Oscar for Best Hair and Makeup goes to the team from Darkest Hour.

2:24pm: The winner who gives the shortest speech this year wins a jet-ski!

Rockwell's acceptance speech came in at one minute and 19 seconds as the time to beat.

2:22pm: A look at The Shape of Water stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer when they arrived at the awards.

Octavia Spencer, left, and Sally Hawkins arrive at the Oscars.

Octavia Spencer, left, and Sally Hawkins arrive at the Oscars.

Source: Associated Press

2:19pm: Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.  

2:18pm: First award of the ceremony is Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The nominees are:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2:15pm: Referencing the Guillermo del Toro film The Shape of Water, Kimmel made this quip.

"We will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly woman started dating fish." 

2:08pm: In his opening monologue Kimmel has also talked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying he is happy that Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy.

The host also praised the Black Panther and Wonder Woman films, whose success he says were a positive sign for Hollywood.

2:06pm: Jimmy Kimmel has opened the night with a joke about last year's envelope fiasco where the wrong winner for Best Picture was announced.

"This year when you hear your name called don't get up right away, give us a minute.

"I'm hopeful things will go smoothly tonight."

2:00pm: Here we go! The glitzy ceremony is now underway.

1:55pm: A reminder of the nine films up for Best Picture this year.

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

1:50pm: A number of stars are sporting white in support of the #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo movements for equality in the film industry.

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars.

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars.

Source: Associated Press

Mary J. Blige arrives at the Oscars.

Mary J. Blige arrives at the Oscars.

Source: Associated Press

1:45pm: NZ's Weta Workshop has two chances to pick up an Oscar today in the Best Visual Effects category.

This is for their work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and War for the Planet of the Apes.

