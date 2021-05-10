TODAY |

'A little bit smutty' - Hilary unimpressed with viewer feedback after Jeremy's ankles are laid bare

Source:  Seven Sharp

Hilary Barry has joked that maybe Jeremy Wells needs to cover his ankles up after feedback from Seven Sharp viewers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp received plenty of feedback about Jeremy’s sockless fashion choice. Source: Seven Sharp

There was no shortage of feedback about Jeremy’s sockless fashion choice, leading to a funny exchange between the co-hosts on tonight's show.

"We have had quite a bit of correspondence about your bare ankles and I feel like we need to address it," Hilary said after eagle-eyed viewers had spotted Jeremy not wearing any socks while doing a promo on the 6pm news.

"Is it a fashion trend?" Hilary asked.

"I’m trying to match you, you’ve got no socks," Jeremy retorted.

"Yeah but I’m a woman and I’m wearing heels," Hilary replied.

"I don’t think it’s a problem because I don’t mind showing a bit of flesh on telly."

Later in the show, Hilary then read out another piece of correspondence sent in from a viewer over the issue.

"Sharon writes, 'I’d rather see Jeremy without any socks or shoes, or anything else'".

"Quite frankly Sharon I think that’s just a little bit smutty and I don’t think it’s appropriate," Hilary joked of the request.

Continuing the trend of the discussions through the show, Jeremy disagreed.

"I think it’s totally appropriate," he said.


Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:57
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
2
Restraining inmates during, after birth 'completely unacceptable'
3
Watch: Bioluminescence hunter captures enchanting phenomena on video for first time at Auckland beach
4
Record May temperatures recorded, but 'abrupt midweek plunge' will see mercury dive
5
'A little bit smutty' - Hilary unimpressed with viewer feedback after Jeremy's ankles are laid bare
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death

Kelly Osbourne says weight loss surgery gave her 'a fighting chance'
07:52

Bridgerton author on romance, female empowerment and the 'happily ever after'

Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walkers, prosecutors say