Listen: Pearl Jam release first single off first album in seven years

Pearl Jam have release the first single off their upcoming studio album, which is their first in seven years.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Eddie Vedder performs live on stage at Altice Arena on June 20, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. Source: Getty

The Dance of the Clairvoyants track was posted to the band's official YouTube page this evening.

The track has a more electronic feel to it and might be a sign of an evolving sound to be showcased on the new album Gigaton, due for release on March 27.

"Making this record was a long journey," Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready said.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

The band will also be embarking on a North American tour in March before the release.

Gigaton was produced by Pearl Jam and Josh Evans.

Pearl Jam's last album, Lightning Bolt, was released in 2013.

