Listen as foul-mouthed US radio shock-jock Howard Stern unloads on Lorde over Israel show cancellation

US shock jock Howard Stern has unleashed a tirade of abuse at Lorde, labeling her a "s***head" over her cancellation of a concert in Israel last month.

The US radio host wasn't impressed at the Kiwi singer's actions.
"F**k her, one f***ing hit song this girl is living off. I don't even know. She was supposed to play in Israel," Stern said earlier this month on his Sirius XM Radio show.

The 21-year-old Kiwi singer last month announced she would be canceling a planned show in Tel Aviv because of an "overwhelming" number of messages from fans asking her not to play.

"It's like when Lorde suddenly figures out her political view-point, it's like the Kardashians, maybe we should consult them on North Korea," Stern said.

"And by the way Lorde is going to play Russia, she has no problem with Russia, the only place in the world that she can't play is Israel, so what do you think is going on, what's the one thing about Israel that's different then all other places.

"You know, there's Jews there, Lorde's got no problem going to Russia."

Stern is not the only prominent US celebrity to criticise Lode's decision to cancel her Israel show. 

Comedian Roseanne Barr described the Kiwi singer a "bigot" for her decision, and a full-page ad in Washington Post has also appeared criticising the cancellation.

Stern, who also took aim at Pink Floyd's Roger Waters for backing Lorde's decision, also ridiculed the talent and music catalogue of the Kiwi two-time Grammy winner.

"I don't know how she's doing a concert, her song is Royal, she must do Royal for two hours."

