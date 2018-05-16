 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Listen: Do you hear Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the audio clip which is tearing the internet apart!

share

Source:

©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

Three years ago, the internet melted down over the colour of a dress. Now an audio file has friends, family members and office mates questioning one another’s hearing, and their own. Is the robot voice saying "Yanny" or "Laurel?".

The clip picked up steam after a debate erupted on Reddit this week.
Source: Twitter

The clip picked up steam after a debate erupted on Reddit this week, and it has since been circulated widely on social media.

One Reddit user said: "I hear Laurel and everyone is a liar.”

"They are saying they hear ‘Yanny’ because they want attention," a tweet read.

Others claimed they heard one word for a while, then the other — or even both simultaneously.

It didn’t take long for the auditory illusion to be referred to as "black magic." And more than one person online yearned for that simpler time in 2015, when no one could decide whether the mother of the bride wore white and gold or blue and black.

It was a social media frenzy in which internet trends and traffic on the topic spiked so high that Wikipedia itself now has a simple entry, "The dress."

Of course, in the grand tradition of internet reportage, we turned to a scientist to make this article legitimately newsworthy.

Dr. Jody Kreiman, a principal investigator at the voice perception laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles, helpfully guessed on Tuesday afternoon that "the acoustic patterns for the utterance are midway between those for the two words."

She cautioned, though, that more analysis would be required to sort out the discrepancy. That did not stop online sleuths from trying to find the answer by manipulating the bass, pitch or volume.

"The energy concentrations for Ya are similar to those for La," she said. "N is similar to r; I is close to l."

Some speculated that the differences might be related to hearing loss or the age of the listener. It is known that some sounds are audible only to people under 25.

"If you turn the volume very low, there will be practically no bass and you will hear Yanny," a Reddit user wrote confidently.

Yet making those adjustments did not change the word for some.

"I literally just turned all frequencies below 1khz to negative 70 decibels and I still hear ‘laurel,’" someone said on Reddit.

Here in the Times newsroom, there seemed to be no pattern among those who heard "Yanny" or "Laurel," although a few heard faint traces of the other name, and some manipulation of the bass allowed those who hear “Yanny” to hear “Laurel.”

With time, a definitive scientific explanation will probably surface, much like the one given for the dress, which had much to do with lighting.

Until then, baffle your friends and astound your enemies, until the next random internet phenomenon has you doubting your own senses.
 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.


01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 