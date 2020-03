Bob Dylan has released his longest ever song about the assassination of JFK in 1963.

Bob Dylan. Source: Getty

The legendary folk artist made the new tune available on YouTube yesterday, with it quickly racking up over 1 million views.

The song, titled Murder Most Foul, clocks in at 16 minutes and 56 seconds. Outdoing his previous longest song, "Highlands," an album side-length 1997 track that ran 16 minutes and 31 seconds.