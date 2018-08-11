Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with late father and King of Rock ‘n Roll, Elvis

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH," Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course Friday evening. "It is making a big difference."
But the appearance wasn't all positive.
West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.
West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying "love" when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally.
"You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?" Kimmel asked.
West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break.
Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit.
The rapper replied that Trump "is a player," drawing laughs.
