 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with late father and King of Rock ‘n Roll, Elvis

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music

The video's release marks this year’s Elvis Week, which features tribute performances to the star. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again.

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
2

Two people in serious condition after 'family harm matter' in east Auckland suburb last night
3

Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
4

Warriors' trio are the best in the NRL, says Knights' Mitchell Pearce
5

'Respect over everything' - Warriors pay tribute to retiring Matt Cecchin
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:15
Alien Weaponry's new music video for their song Kai Tangata explores a brutal part of Aotearoa's history.

Teenage metal band nominated for best music video at 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards
Kanye West

Kanye West opens up about bipolar disorder on Jimmy Kimmel show

Clarke Gayford's fishing trip with Jason Statham canned by movie execs

Macaulay Culkin turned down offer to star in Big Bang Theory multiple times

Donald Trump praises Kanye West for speaking the 'truth' on US talk show

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music

US President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH," Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course Friday evening. "It is making a big difference."

But the appearance wasn't all positive.

West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.

West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying "love" when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally.

"You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?" Kimmel asked.

West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break.

Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit.

The rapper replied that Trump "is a player," drawing laughs.

The rapper and supporter of President Trump was uncharacteristically quiet after being asked the question on US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Source: Youtube: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Kanye West stays silent after being asked if President Trump cares about black people

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music

Kanye West stayed silent after he was asked whether he thinks US President Donald Trump cares for black people.

The rap star was quizzed about Trump during his appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

He discussed his support for Trump and questioned why people criticise the president instead of trying "love".

Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated immigrant families and asked: "You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?"

West considered the question without answering before the programme went to a commercial break.

Kimmel earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office.

The rapper replied by saying that Mr Trump "is a player".


The rapper and supporter of President Trump was uncharacteristically quiet after being asked the question on US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Source: Youtube: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music