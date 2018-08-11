 

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with her late father and King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis

Associated Press
An exhibit centered on the career of Lisa Marie Presley, and a launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by her late father Elvis Presley, are among the highlights of this year's Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley died 41 years ago, on August 16, 1977, in Memphis.

Since then, fans have been making a pilgrimage to Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock n' Roll's life, movies and music.

Elvis Week began yesterday. It features performances by tribute artists, a memorabilia auction and the candlelight vigil that begins the night before his death anniversary and continues until the next day.

The "Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley" exhibit opens today.

Elvis Week ends with a concert at the Graceland Soundstage on August 18.

The video's release marks this year’s Elvis Week, which features tribute performances to the star. Source: Associated Press
