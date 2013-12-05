 

Lindsay Lohan apologises for criticising #MeToo movement

Bang Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan says she feels "very strongly" about the #MeToo movement, apologising for recent comments critical of those involved.

The 32-year-old actress was criticised for comments she made in an interview, where she appeared to slam the movement and accuse some women of being "attention seekers".

She said in a statement: "I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview. The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.

"However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused.

"I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."

In the original interview, Lindsay branded women "weak" for speaking out.

She said: "I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.

"You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.

"I don't really have anything to say. I can't speak on something I didn't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways... [But] if it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report."

Lindsay Lohan Source: Bang Showbiz
Associated Press
British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fuelled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

The star of shows such as The Wire and Luther today posted an artistic selfie under the words "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing the spy's famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE ...."

Idris Elba. Source: Bang Showbiz
AAP
Pop superstar Pink returned to the stage in Sydney with a vengeance after illness forced her to postpone four shows during the week.

The US singer was admitted to hospital on Monday night "in excruciating pain", a day after being treated for dehydration and a stomach virus.

She apologised to her fans through social media.

"I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s**t show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

Source: Instagram / Pink

Among the fans to watch her return was actor Hugh Jackman.

"The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring." he said on Instagram.

US singer Katy Perry also attended the show, before hanging out with the star's daughter.

Pink will return to Sydney after finishing the New Zealand leg of her tour, with promoter Live Nation announcing new dates for her cancelled shows.

The August 3 concert has been rescheduled for August 24, while the others have been moved to September 17-19.

Source: Instagram / Hugh Jackman
