Lily McManus named as second Bachelorette, joining Lesina for rest of season

Source:  1 NEWS

The Bachelor New Zealand, Bachelor Winter Games and Celebrity Treasure Island star Lily McManus is New Zealand's second Bachelorette - but not in an upcoming season.

Lily McManus, right, joins Lesina Nakhid-Schuster on The Bachelorette New Zealand. Source: TVNZ

Ms McManus will be joining current Bachelorette, Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, for the rest of this season.

"Lesina is such a great mate of mine now, and the amount of support we have been able to offer each other throughout this journey makes my brain melt in the best possible way," Ms McManus said.

"We are two very different women, who are looking for two very different things. No matter what happens, there is no man worth getting in between mine and Lesina's bromance.

"I am very excited to be joining this nationally televised tonsil hockey tournament. I am terrified to watch myself pull the small organ in which is my heart, out of my chest and show it to the whole of New Zealand, but I’m hoping it’ll be worth the trouble, and I can find my best friend at the end of this."

Ms Nakhid-Schuster, who is currently four episodes into her season, said she was "stoked" for a second Bachelorette to join her.

"I'm such a girl's girl and it's a fun idea having a mate I can share this whole experience with," she said.

"Lily and I got to know each other really well, and I think we also complement each other really well. I couldn't have done this journey without her. She's energetic, adventurous, and will add major fun to the whole experience."

The Bachelorette New Zealand airs Monday to Wednesday and Sundays at 7pm on TVNZ2, as well as OnDemand.

