Lily Allen marries Stranger Things actor David Harbour in Las Vegas

Lily Allen has married Stranger Things star David Harbour in a ceremony conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

Singer Lily Allen marries actor David Harbour in Vegas Source: Instagram/Lily Allen

According to The Sun Online, the 35-year-old British singer tied the knot with the 45-year-old American actor at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on Tuesday and the nuptials were officiated by Brendan Paul, who is the owner of the chapel and one of the best known Elvis lookalikes in the city.

Lily and David - who have been dating since August 2019 - obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on Monday, with the Smile hitmaker using her married Lily Cooper, which she took after getting wed to first husband Sam Cooper.

The wedding comes just days after Lily was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring as she walked through New York with her two daughters, Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, and David.

The Graceland Wedding Chapel has long been popular with celebrities looking to get hitched quick.

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi got hitched to wife Dorothea - with whom he has four kids - in a late night ceremony back in 1989, whilst Billy Ray Cyrus renewed his vows there along with 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' actress Andie MacDowell.

Elvis himself visited the wedding venue in 1967 to have a look around and following his death in 1977 it was named after his estate in his honour and that same year the first Elvis-themed ceremony took place.

Lily married her ex Sam - who is the father of her children - in summer 2011 at St James' Church in Cranham, Gloucester, but they split in 2015 and eventually got divorced in 2018.

