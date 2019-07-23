TODAY |

Lil Nas X sets new Billboard record with country-hip hop crossover Old Town Road

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music

It's one sweet day for Lil Nas X: The breakthrough rapper's viral Old Town Road has broken the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey's One Sweet Day for most weeks at No. 1.

Lil Nas X accomplishes the feat this week as his country-trap song spends its 17th week on top of the Hot 100 chart. Carey and Boyz II Men's duet set the record in 1996, and the only song to come close to breaking it was the ubiquitous international hit Despacito, which tied the 16-week record in 2017.

"YEEE TF HAWWW," Lil Nas X tweeted today. Hours later he posted a video thanking his fans for helping his song set a new record.

"I'm on the toilet right now, but I want to say thank you to every single person who has made this moment possible for me. We just broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 song of all-time," Lil Nas X said, sporting a cowboy hat as he played Old Town Road in the background. "Let's go!"

Old Town Road, which has achieved most of its success through audio streaming, was originally a solo song but 20-year-old Lil Nas X added Billy Ray Cyrus to the track. The song also has remix versions featuring Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and BTS, and Billboard counts the original song and its remixes as one when calculating chart position, thus helping Old Town Road stay on top.

"17 is my new favorite number," Cyrus said in a statement today, also referring to his debut album Some Gave All, which spent 17 weeks at No. 1 in 1992. "My goal was always to make music that would touch people's lives around the world."

Your playlist will load after this ad

So what did 20-year-old Lil Nas make of it all. Source: Seven Sharp

Old Town Road initially was in a bit of controversy in March when Billboard removed it from its country charts, deeming it not country enough (it peaked at No. 19 on the country charts). But the drama didn't hurt the song; it only propelled it.

Songs have come close to displacing Old Town Road from the top spot — including Billie Eilish's Bad Guy and a pair of Taylor Swift singles — but ultimately were unsuccessful.

Swift was successful in 2017 when her song Look What You Made Me Do stopped Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito from reaching a 17th week at No. 1. Celine Dion's Because You Loved Me ended Carey and Boyz II Men's epic run in 1996.

FILE - This June 1, 2019 file photo shows Lil Nas X performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The rapper has taken his "Old Town Road" to the top of the Billboard charts for 16 weeks, tying a record set by Mariah Carey and Luis Fonsi. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Lil Nas X performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.
Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
5
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. is pushing for the release of the rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Swedish court hears details in A$AP Rocky assault case
Bindi Irwin gets engaged

Bindi Irwin looking to televise wedding, hold it at Australia Zoo to honour late dad Steve

NZIFF: A fraught father-son dynamic is explored in madcap horror thriller Come to Daddy

Jay-Z pulls out of 50th anniversary Woodstock festival