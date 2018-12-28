TODAY |

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' wedding described as 'perfect'

AAP
Liam Hemsworth's wedding to longtime love Miley Cyrus has been described as "perfect".

The Australian star of The Hunger Games movie franchise and the former Disney child star turned Billboard chart-topping artiste tied the knot in front of family and friends, including Hemsworth's brothers Chris and Luke, at the couple's home in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday.

In the days that followed there was no official announcement but the couple posted multiple photos and videos on social media of the nuptials.

Some of their famous friends, including British DJ and producer Mark Ronson and romance author Nicholas Sparks, also posted congratulatory messages on Twitter.

"They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got," a source told People.com.

"Miley seems ecstatic.

"She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there."

Hemsworth, 28, and Cyrus, 26, met a decade ago when they were cast opposite each other in the romantic drama, The Last Song, based on Sparks' novel.

Photos and videos posted on social media by the couple and friends show the Hemsworth brothers downing "shotskis", Hemsworth and Cyrus kissing and cuddling, and the bride dancing barefoot in her wedding dress to Bruno Mars' hit Uptown Funk.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding picture.
Source: Miley Cyrus Instagram
