Liam Gallagher wants to keep in touch with estranged daughter after first ever meet up

Liam Gallagher hopes he'll be able to maintain his relationship with his 21-year-old estranged daughter Molly Moorish after meeting her for the first time.

Liam Gallagher with his daughter Molly and sons Lennon and Gene.

The former Oasis star met the 21-year-old model - whom the Wonderwall hitmaker has with ex-girlfriend Lisa Moorish - for the first time since she was born when she joined Liam backstage at the Rolling Stones' concert - at which he was the support act - at London Stadium last week.

Now the 45-year-old rocker has revealed that his sons Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, got on well with their half sibling at the concert and how he hopes it's the start of a new chapter for his family.

Speaking to Jo Whiley for BBC Radio 2, he said of their meeting: "It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool.

"Molly was there ... first time ... I met her before.

"It was nice to have them all there ... she's a top girl and she's all good.

"We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that."

And Liam hopes he and Molly will stay in contact now they've bonded properly.

Asked if he wants to maintain his relationship with the brunette beauty, he replied: "I hope so, I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean."

At the concert on May 22, the 'Greedy Soul' singer took to his Twitter account to post a picture of himself with his brood, and Molly also shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "As you were", Liam's famous phrase.

Liam later agreed with a fan who advised him to stay in touch with Molly and see his family in a "better way".

He replied: "Thankyou your rite (sic)"

The 'Songbird' songwriter also has another daughter, five-year-old Gemma - who he had with Liza Ghorbani - but it is thought they have never met.

Liam had previously blamed not seeing Molly on his bad relationship with ex Lisa.

