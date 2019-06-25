Liam Gallagher says Oasis 'never should have split up'

It may be nearly a decade since Oasis split up but former frontman Liam Gallagher says the British rock band never should have parted ways.

In an interview with the BBC’s Colin Paterson, Gallagher says Oasis songs are a big part of who he is.

"I don’t want the band to get back together," he says.

"We should never have split up – there was no big deal you know what I mean?"

Gallagher says his brother Noel, the group’s lead guitarist and principal songwriter, is 'making out as if I’ve stabbed one of his cats.

"It's like leave it out mate, we had a little argument, you know what I mean?"

Gallagher says he and his brother have always argued and believes his brother "just wanted out" - making him the scapegoat.