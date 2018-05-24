 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Liam Gallagher meets up with estranged daughter Molly for the first time

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Liam Gallagher spent last evening with his estranged daughter Molly, in what is believed to be their first meeting after two decades.

Liam Gallagher with his daughter Molly and sons Lennon and Gene.

Source: Twitter

The Wonderwall hitmaker had previously said that he has never met the 21-year-old daughter he has with Lisa Moorish but the pair finally spent some time together as Liam opened up for The Rolling Stones at London Stadium.

Liam took to Twitter to post a picture of himself backstage with Molly and his sons, Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16.

Molly also shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "As you were", Liam's famous phrase.

Liam also has another daughter, Gemma - who he had with Liza Ghorbani - but it is thought they have never met.

The 45-year-old star previously opened up about his relationship with Molly, admitting he's just "never got around" to meeting her.

He said earlier this year: "I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right. I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me.

"Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well. if they ever need anything, give us a shout."

Liam had previously blamed not seeing Molly on his bad relationship with ex Lisa.

He shared: "The kid I haven't seen. But if I met her, she'd be cool. She's welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain't met her, because her mam's ... listen, we don't work. We don't get on. [I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever.

"I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away. Let it be."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

03:37
2
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

01:05
3

'He was visibly shaken' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch explains why Phil Twyford's phone call from plane is a 'big deal'

4

Liam Gallagher meets up with estranged daughter Molly for the first time

01:56
5
Growers desperately need more than 1000 workers right away.

Kiwifruit packing company describes jobs as 's*** work'

00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.

01:14
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

01:58

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

Gary and Lynda Burgess say killing the heifers on the same day a decision might be made on how to manage the cow disease is barbaric.


00:57
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins raised issue in House

The Transport Minister says he apologises unreservedly over the matter.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 