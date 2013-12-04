Liam Gallagher diagnosed with arthritis

Liam Gallagher is receiving treatment for arthritis.

The 46-year-old rock star has arthritis in his hips and has been advised by doctors to cut down on his jogging in order to prevent aggravating the condition.

Liam - who was known for his party-loving lifestyle during his Oasis days - told Q Magazine: "This geezer is mega, he doesn't f*** about. He gets the needles and whacks them in.

"He sorts it but it keeps coming back. Acupuncture is alright, at least it's needles. I can convince myself it's still a bit rock 'n' roll."

Liam also admitted it feels "great" to have reunited with his 21-year-old daughter Molly, whose mother is Lisa Moorish.

The singer revealed that his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, played a key role in their reunion.

He shared: "Obviously, it should've happened years ago ... but, it's great. We've been hanging out loads.

"Molly fitted in straightaway. The lads love her, Debbie loves her. I mean, she's moody. She's got a temper just like me. But it's all good."

During the interview, Liam also discussed his long-running feud with brother Noel.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who released his debut solo album, 'As You Were', in October 2017 - claimed that their ongoing spat is good for the music industry.

He said: "I've still got the hump. All I ever give him is love but he slags me off, so I'm gonna bite.