 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Liam Gallagher continues to bond with estranged daughter (new photo)

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Molly Moorish met her grandmother Peggy Gallagher with her father Liam Gallagher and half- brothers Lennon and Gene for the first time yesterday.

Molly Moorish with father Liam Gallagher and extended family.

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old model - whom the Wonderwall hitmaker has with ex-girlfriend Lisa Moorish - has been reunited with her estranged dad this year and got to see him perform for the first time when she watched the singer support The Rolling Stones at the London Stadium last month.

Liam Gallagher with his daughter Molly and sons Lennon and Gene.

Source: Twitter

And yesterday, a day after Liam headlined Parklife Festival in his home city of Manchester, Liam and Molly and her half-brothers, Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, met up with Peggy Gallagher and their uncle Paul Gallagher at the pensioner's home in the northern city.

Alongside a black and white photo of them all sat in Peggy's garden, Molly captioned the post on her Instagram Story, "Shameless", a reference to the Channel 4 comedy series set in the city in the North of England.

The brunette beauty also posted a picture of her hanging out with Lennon - whose mother is Liam's first wife Patsy Kensit - and Liam's son Gene, whose mother is his second spouse Nicole Appleton.

She captioned the Instagram snap: "Brothers from another mother [sic]"

The family reunion comes after Liam admitted he hopes his reconciliation with Molly will be the start of a new chapter for the pair.

He said: "It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool.

"Molly was there ... first time ... I met her before. It was nice to have them all there ... she's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that."

Asked if he wants to stay in touch, he replied: "I hope so, I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean."

At the concert on May 22, the former Oasis singer took to his Twitter account to post a picture of himself with his brood, and Molly also shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "As you were", Liam's famous phrase and title of his debut solo LP.

Liam later agreed with a fan who advised him to stay in touch with Molly and see his family in a "better way".

He replied: "Thankyou your rite (sic)"

The songwriter also has another daughter, five-year-old Gemma - who he had with Liza Ghorbani - but it is thought they have never met.

Related

UK and Europe

Liam Gallagher wants to keep in touch with estranged daughter after first ever meet up

Liam Gallagher 'shed some tears' after meeting 21-year-old daughter Molly for first time

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

2

New $750 million, 600 bed prison to be built south of Hamilton

04:00
3
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:39
5
The National Party deputy went to ask a question in the House, but the previous question had turned to what the definition of ‘booty’ is.

Watch: 'The word booty has multiple meanings' – Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett laughing after light-hearted exchange

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 