Liam Gallagher continues to bond with estranged daughter (new photo)

Molly Moorish met her grandmother Peggy Gallagher with her father Liam Gallagher and half- brothers Lennon and Gene for the first time yesterday.



Molly Moorish with father Liam Gallagher and extended family. Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old model - whom the Wonderwall hitmaker has with ex-girlfriend Lisa Moorish - has been reunited with her estranged dad this year and got to see him perform for the first time when she watched the singer support The Rolling Stones at the London Stadium last month.

Liam Gallagher with his daughter Molly and sons Lennon and Gene. Source: Twitter

And yesterday, a day after Liam headlined Parklife Festival in his home city of Manchester, Liam and Molly and her half-brothers, Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, met up with Peggy Gallagher and their uncle Paul Gallagher at the pensioner's home in the northern city.

Alongside a black and white photo of them all sat in Peggy's garden, Molly captioned the post on her Instagram Story, "Shameless", a reference to the Channel 4 comedy series set in the city in the North of England.

The brunette beauty also posted a picture of her hanging out with Lennon - whose mother is Liam's first wife Patsy Kensit - and Liam's son Gene, whose mother is his second spouse Nicole Appleton.

She captioned the Instagram snap: "Brothers from another mother [sic]"

The family reunion comes after Liam admitted he hopes his reconciliation with Molly will be the start of a new chapter for the pair.

He said: "It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool.

"Molly was there ... first time ... I met her before. It was nice to have them all there ... she's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that."

Asked if he wants to stay in touch, he replied: "I hope so, I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean."

At the concert on May 22, the former Oasis singer took to his Twitter account to post a picture of himself with his brood, and Molly also shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "As you were", Liam's famous phrase and title of his debut solo LP.

Liam later agreed with a fan who advised him to stay in touch with Molly and see his family in a "better way".

He replied: "Thankyou your rite (sic)"