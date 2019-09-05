TODAY |

Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith team up with Kiwi company to help save Amazon rainforest

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Business
Environment


Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith have joined forces to save the Amazon rainforest, with the help of a Kiwi retailer.

Allbirds, a New Zealand shoe company, is collaborating with Smith's water brand Just to create two limited edition shoes with 100 per cent of the profits going to DiCaprio's Amazon Forest Fund.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith. Source: Associated Press

Ranging between $180 -$ 220, the shoes are made of Brazillian sugar cane, eucalyptus tree fibre, cushioned merino wool, and castor bean oil.

In a statement, Will Smith said: "There's only one Mother Earth and it's on us to protect her".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shoe company, Allbirds, is partnering with the pair to create two limited edition shoes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Business
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks won't make RWC final, says man who led England's disastrous 2015 campaign
2
'Let's put politics aside' - Judith Collins extends olive branch to Government to help fix housing crisis
3
Exclusive: Eddie Nketia overcome with emotion on receiving NZ gear before World Athletics Championships debut
4
'Absolute tragedy' on Bay of Plenty roads as police confirm five deaths in tourist bus crash
5
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Comedian Kevin Hart will require 'extensive physical therapy' after car crash
05:07

Spotify finds success with six-month paid parental leave programme for both dads and mums

NZ company ordered to pay $500k fine over elderly man’s death after mobility scooter fall

Jonah Hill gets engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos