Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith team up with Kiwi company to help save Amazon rainforest

Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith have joined forces to save the Amazon rainforest, with the help of a Kiwi retailer.
Allbirds, a New Zealand shoe company, is collaborating with Smith's water brand Just to create two limited edition shoes with 100 per cent of the profits going to DiCaprio's Amazon Forest Fund.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith. Source: Associated Press
Ranging between $180 -$ 220, the shoes are made of Brazillian sugar cane, eucalyptus tree fibre, cushioned merino wool, and castor bean oil.
In a statement, Will Smith said: "There's only one Mother Earth and it's on us to protect her".