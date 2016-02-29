Leonardo DiCaprio says his fame is down to 'luck'

Leonardo DiCaprio thinks his fame is down to "luck".

The 44-year-old actor has starred in movies including Titanic, The Revenant, Romeo + Juliet, and The Wolf of Wall Street, but believes the reason he has been given to many opportunities is simply because he was "in the right place at the right time".

Asked how he deals with fame, he said: "I don't know. I grew up in this industry, so many of my friends are actors. I know how hard it is to get work, and I know how lucky I was to be in the right place at the right time. Had that not happened, my life would be drastically different."

But despite his good luck, Leonardo has still felt like an outsider at times, especially during the early days of his career.

He added: "Absolutely. I think everyone at some point in their career has felt like an outsider. I did when I was first starting out, and it felt like this mythical world where a fairy godmother would come to your house and pick you.

"We all know we wouldn't be sitting here doing what we are doing had we not had that moment of luck."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor loves his career as he gets to have his work "burned on to celluloid history for all time", and has said he enjoys watching old movies to look back on "cinema past".

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine, he said: "The cool thing about making movies, and the first thing I say to anyone who asks about working in movies and getting into this industry, is that what you do is burned on to celluloid history for all time.

"I'm like, 'Start to watch them. Go and see what has been done before you. Try to measure yourself up to some of the greats and then start from there.'

"I endlessly watch movies and I am blown away by what has been done in cinema past."