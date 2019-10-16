TODAY |

Lenny Kravitz to perform in New Zealand for first time next year

Rock star Lenny Kravitz announced today that he'll be performing in New Zealand for the first time next year.

Kravitz will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on March 31, 2020 as part of his Here to Love world tour.

The four-time Grammy winner is set to perform some of his classic hits, as well as music from his most recent album, Raise Vibration.

Pre-sale tickets will be available through TEG Live from Monday, October 21 at 1pm.

General public on-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster from Thursday, October 24 at 11am.

Lenny Kravitz performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019. Source: Getty
