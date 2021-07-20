TODAY |

LEGO Masters NZ coming to TVNZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Over 2.5 million bricks are making their way to Aotearoa for the first season of LEGO Masters NZ, as the show comes to TVNZ in 2022.

LEGO Certified Professional Robin Sather. Source: Supplied

Applications for the programme are now open, as the show searches for the country’s most innovative LEGO builders for this one-of-a-kind competition.

The LEGO Masters format has been a hit all around the globe, with everyone 16 years and over able to apply at tvnz.co.nz/LEGOMASTERS.

Teams of two will be put through their paces in a series of challenges designed to put their LEGO building skills and imaginations to the test under the watchful eye of Brickmaster and series’ judge, Robin Sather.

Canadian-born Sather was the first ever LEGO Certified Professional (LCP) — a programme he helped create, of which there are only 21 professionals in the world.

His passion for the LEGO brick started when he was a young boy, and it’s never stopped. In his time he's built incredible designs such as an Egyptian sphinx, a giant globe, and detailed castles.

Sather hopes to find New Zealand’s best brick builders:

"I know that there are a lot of amazing LEGO fans in New Zealand, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to showcase your amazing Kiwi LEGO builders."

