Legendary US broadcaster Larry King released from ICU amid coronavirus battle

Larry King has been released from intensive care amid his battle with coronavirus.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 87-year-old TV star has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week after he tested positive for the illness back in December, and had been staying in the ICU (intensive care unit) whilst doctors monitored his symptoms.

But according to reports today, Larry has now been released from the ICU, but remains in hospital, as he is not yet well enough to return home.

Larry - who has suffered a series of medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks - was diagnosed in December, and thus far, his family have not been able to visit him in hospital.

However, the TV icon’s wife, Shawn King, is “in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring Larry’s condition”.

Larry - who hosted Larry King Live for more than 25 years - spent his 87th birthday in November in a hospital with a blood-flow issue, after suffering personal tragedy earlier in 2020.

The star’s 65-year-old son Andy died in July from a heart attack and his 51-year-old daughter Chaia died in August following a battle with lung cancer.

The veteran TV star previously discussed their deaths in a heartfelt Facebook post, admitting it felt "out of order".

He said: "It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King.

"Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

Larry - who also has Cannon, 20, Chance, 21, and Larry Jr, 59 - admitted he needed "a little time and privacy to heal".

He wrote: "Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.