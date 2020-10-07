TODAY |

Legendary American guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies, aged 65

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.

Eddie van Halen in 2015 Source: Getty

A person close to Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died Wednesday due to throat cancer. The person was not authorised to publicly release details in advance of an official announcement.

In a tweet today, Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news of his father's death after "a long and arduous battle with cancer this morning."

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss," he said. "I love you so much, Pop."

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record 1984, which contains the classics Jump, Panama and Hot for Teacher.

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

