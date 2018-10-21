Legally Blonde star Selma Blair diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Film and TV actress Selma Blair announced she is dealing with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

In a post today on her Instagram account, Blair, 46, says she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system on August 16.

Blair says she is struggling with the disease's effects on her: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps."

She adds, however, that thanks to the support of the cast and crew of a Netflix show she is filming, as well as her friends and family, "we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best".