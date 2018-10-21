 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Legally Blonde star Selma Blair diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America

Film and TV actress Selma Blair announced she is dealing with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

In a post today on her Instagram account, Blair, 46, says she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system on August 16.

Blair says she is struggling with the disease's effects on her: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps."

Actress Selma Blair has revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on August 16. Source: Instagram / Selma Blair

She adds, however, that thanks to the support of the cast and crew of a Netflix show she is filming, as well as her friends and family, "we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best".

Blair has co-starred in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2001 hit Legally Blonde, 1999's Cruel Intentions and the Hellboy franchise.

Selma Blair thanked the cast and crew of a Netflix show she is filming for their support. Source: Instagram / Selma Blair
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied. The company wasn’t disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee. Media reports say the allegation dated from the theater’s production of “King Lear,” about two years ago. His lawyers deny Rush was involved in inappropriate behavior. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Geoffrey Rush defamation trial set to start for Oz tabloid's 'Bard Behaviour' article
3
Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family
4
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
5
Auckland's Dalton Papali'i (C celebrate a try with team mate Jordan Trainor (R during the Lions vs Auckland Mitre 10 Cup rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday the 4th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:20
The aim is to sneak in some art appreciation as well, organisers say.

Pop-up pizza museum opens in NYC, drawing fans both of art and the staple food
Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

'I'm not going anywhere' - Swift shakes off rain at Perth show, en route to NZ
00:38
She used her time at an Italian film festival to urge Americans to vote in next month’s election.

Cate Blanchett wants America to be more like Australia, with compulsory voting
00:33
Officers came across a brawl of a different kind this week.

Video: Mating fight between bucks caught on film by US police dashcam