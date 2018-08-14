 

Learn the secret to the perfect pizza from Wellington's world-renowned restaurant

1 NEWS
Pineapple on pizza, you either love it or hate it, but if you ask pizza chef Antonio Cacace it's just plain wrong.

And he should know, the Italian has just been awarded one of the 70 Best Restaurants with a Pizzeria in the world, the only Kiwi eatery to have been named.

Antonio's proudly been serving up his hometown cuisine to Wellingtonians for the past 18 years.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp asked him to share some of his secrets.

Check them out in the video above. 

Antonio Cacace’s La Bella Italia has been named one of the best “70 restaurants with a pizzeria’ in the world. Source: Seven Sharp
Beyonce has dedicated a performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul, drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit.

Frankin’s signature tune Respect because a civil and women’s rights anthem. Source: 1 NEWS

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show last night at Ford Field with Beyonce saying, "We love you" and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her "beautiful music."

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin's biggest hits, Respect.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)
Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation November 2017. Source: Getty

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. 

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the soul singer.

Aretha Franklin and Beyonce. Source: Associated Press
Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

Associated Press
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter on the WWE reality series "Total Divas."

"My dad was always a fighter," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Neidhart, Bret "Hitman" Hart and manager Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and 1990s, and the tag team won two WWE championships.

"What a great run we had. I couldn't believe how it took off," Jimmy Hart told The Associated Press. "But the reason why was, Neidhart was such a great character back then. Bret was more cool, the girls loved him. Neidhart and myself were kind of the evil twins."

Neidhart married Bret Hart's sister, Ellie, and became part of the famed family wrestling dynasty in Canada. Stu Hart trained his sons, including Bret and former WWE star Owen Hart, as well as Neidhart in the 1970s. Neidhart started his pro wrestling career in Stu Hart's

Stampede Wrestling promotion and eventually signed with the WWE in 1985.

Hart posted a picture on social media of himself with Neidhart and the WWE tag team belts around their waists with the caption, "Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now."

Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.
Ross Hart, his brother-in-law and a former pro wrestler, told The Associated Press that Neidhart suffered from Alzheimer's disease and it was believed he suffered a grand mal seizure on Monday.

"He got up (Monday) morning and went to lower the temperature on the air conditioner and he just collapsed and I think died pretty quickly," Hart said. "I think this was stemming from Alzheimer's, which he'd been battling for some time. It's a struggle he's been going through."

Jimmy Hart said Neidhart seemed in good health when they last saw each other in April on WrestleMania weekend.

"He was witty, he was funny. He seemed sharp as a tack," Hart said.

Neidhart was a shot put star in high school in California in the early 1970s and had brief tryouts for NFL teams before becoming a pro wrestler.

The Hart Foundation started as bad guys in WWE and won their first tag team championship in 1987 with the help of a crooked referee.

They won the tag titles again in 1990 but split up not long after their second reign ended. Bret Hart was the wrestling technician of the team, while Neidhart brought the raw force and power that made them fan favourites later in their run.

As a singles wrestler, Hart would become one of the biggest stars in WWE history and made the promotion's Hall of Fame. Neidhart foundered for most of the 1990s before aligning again with Hart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and the British Bulldog to form a new Hart Foundation and become the top faction in WWE.

Hart is the only wrestler from that incarnation still alive.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart (left) and Bret Hart (right). Source: Instagram
