Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to reprise roles in upcoming Jurassic World 3

Associated Press
Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their Jurassic Park roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

Their castings were announced last night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of Jurassic World attended by Dern. While Goldblum's Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern and Neill haven't been back with the dinosaurs since 2001's Jurassic Park III.

All originated their roles in the 1993 original Jurassic Park.

Trevorrow, who helmed 2015's Jurassic World, will direct the next installment following J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Those two films grossed NZ$2.66 billion and NZ$2.55 billion, respectively.

Jurassic World 3, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.

Source: Seven Sharp
