Laura Daniel quizzes Bridges on capital cities as she 'gatecrashes' Epidemic Response Committee

For the last five weeks, Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has been meeting over Zoom to discuss all things Covid-19.

Many of us have gotten into politics over the lockdown period. Source: Seven Sharp

You may have been so starved of entertainment, you streamed it live or maybe you saw snippets on the news, but what you probably haven't seen is the contribution of Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel.

The comedian is a little known political animal, driven by a desire to speak 'truth to power' at every opportunity.

She joined the committee to quiz Simon Bridges about captial cities and even made ACT leader David Seymour leave when she threatened Game of Thrones spoilers.

Watch it all play out above.

