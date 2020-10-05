TODAY |

Laura Daniel offers up 'Crusher' cake - her latest political baking masterpiece

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern and David Seymour have gone before, and now it's the turn of National leader Judith Collins.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National leader Judith Collins met her culinary likeness on tonight’s show. Source: Seven Sharp

Crusher's well-iced likeness even got Daniel, who has taken it upon herself to turn political leaders into their very own cake, a compliment.

Collins told Daniel it "actually looks like it's edible", and complemented her on the use of toy cars as a non-edible garnishing feature - and a reference to the origin of her 'Crusher' nickname.

Watch the full Seven Sharp video above to see how the taste test turned out.

Entertainment
Food and Drink
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
Jacinda Ardern on Spitting Image puppet appearance - ‘I was surprised by the emphasis on the ginger crunch’
3
Doctors declare Covid-infected Donald Trump's drive-by 'insanity'
4
Five-month-old baby dies after stroller struck by vehicle on Auckland's North Shore
5
'Biggest boxing event in NZ history' - All-Kiwi clash between rivals Parker and Fa confirmed
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:44

Ardern warns Kiwis not to get 'complacent' as Covid Tracer App use declines by half
00:50

Auckland to join rest of NZ at Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at 11.59pm on Wednesday

Judith Collins: Ninety-day trials could help businesses give people of 'different ethnicity' a chance

02:02

'Incredibly tight' - Labour candidate senses scalp in National stronghold of Tukituki