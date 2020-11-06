TODAY |

To laugh or cry? Memes show frustration in US amid wait for final ballots to be counted

Source:  1 NEWS

While some of the most ardent supporters of both US presidential candidates have taken to the streets in protest this week as votes continue to be tallied, others are venting their frustration at the snail's pace of the election results through online humour.

It’s been nearly two days since polls closed, and the world still doesn’t know if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be president for the next four years. Source: Breakfast

TVNZ1's Breakfast shared some of the best memes floating around the web today.

It comes as the United States, and the world, are still waiting on who the next president will be - Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

As Democrat Biden inched closer today to the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House, Trump's campaign put into action the legal strategy the incumbent president had signalled for weeks: attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.

“There’s not a great deal of logic behind that message,” TVNZ’s Q+A host said of Trump supporters calling for a stop to vote counting in states where Biden currently leads. Source: Breakfast

According to tabulations from some major media outlets in the US, including Fox News, Biden’s victories so far have resulted in 264 electoral votes, meaning he is one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect. Other outlets, however, have said he has 253 electoral votes, with Arizona still too close to call. 

Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faces a much higher hurdle to reach the 270-mark.

