TODAY |

Late US rapper Nipsey Hussle to be honoured at BET Awards

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America

Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper who was a respected and beloved community activist in South Los Angeles, will be honoured at the 2019 BET Awards with the Humanitarian Award.

The posthumous honor will be presented today at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The rapper is also nominated for best hip-hop male artist at the awards show.

Born Ermias Asghedom, Hussle was shot to death on March 31 outside his South Los Angeles clothing store in what police said was a personal dispute. His funeral, where Beyoncé and Jay-Z were among the big-name celebrities who attended, was held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. The last celebrity funeral held at the concert arena was Michael Jackson's in 2009.

Fans of rapper Nipsey Hussle wait in line to attend a public memorial at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

After releasing a number of successful mixtapes, Hussle found greater success with Victory Lap, his major-label debut album released last year. It earned him a Grammy nomination — his first — for best rap album, though the project lost to Cardi B's multi-hit Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B is the leading nominee at the BET Awards with seven, including two bids for the top prize — video of the year — thanks to her hits Money and Please Me, co-starring Bruno Mars. The rap star is schedule to perform onstage Monday.

Lil Nas X, whose Old Town Road is spending its 11th week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, will perform the global hit alongside country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Other performers include Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih and Kirk Franklin.

John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG will pay tribute to Hussle with a performance.

A makeshift memorial site for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is filled with candles outside The Marathon Clothing store. Source: Associated Press

Actress Regina Hall will host the show, where nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and media mogul Tyler Perry will earn the Ultimate Icon Award.

Cardi B, who won two BET Awards last year, is also competing for album of the year, the viewer's choice award and best female hip-hop artist, where her competition includes Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll and Lizzo.

Hussle will compete with Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage for best male hip-hop artist.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic and BET HER.

Nipsey Hussle Source: Instagram
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.
GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia
2
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
3
The sign was meant to read “baggage claim”.
'Balls up' of Te Reo Māori translation leads to sniggering at Bay of Islands’ new airport
4
An estimated 6000 people took part in the haka at the festival in Copenhagen.
Thousands of Danish heavy metal fans perform haka for Kiwi band Alien Weaponry
5
Auckland university staff 'silenced' over complaints about extreme far-right views
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:48
It is believed to be in retaliation to the downing of a US drone last week.

US launches cyberattack on Iran military computers as tensions escalate
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shakes hands with U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, Pool)

US official warns Iran to not mistake them as weak
00:18
It’s believed a ute crashed through a group of riders in the state of New Hampshire.

Seven bikers killed after truck plows through riders in the US
The Ocean Cleanup's first buoyant trash-collecting device heads toward the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco en route to the Pacific Ocean.

Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches