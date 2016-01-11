 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


The late David Bowie honoured with Brit award

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Brit Award for album of the year has been awarded to David Bowie for "Blackstar."

David Bowie was getting rave reviews for his latest album, which was released last week.

Source: Associated Press

It is the latest honor for Bowie since his death last year, and the second Brit Award he's won in this year's ceremony.

His son, film director Duncan Jones, accepted the award on his behalf, noting that his father died the same year Jones became a father.

Sales of Bowie’s music have surged around the globe since the news of his death.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jones said his father had "always been there supporting people who think they're a little bit weird or a little bit different ... This award is for all the kooks, and all the people who make the kooks."

"Kooks" is the name of a song Bowie wrote for his son when he was born.

Bowie also was awarded the British male solo artist award, which was accepted by actor Michael C. Hall on his behalf.

Related

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Adele, a bit of Bowie and some Buble make it into the official NZ music charts for 2016
04:42
The Kiwi actor stars as a crab in the Disney South Pacific animated tale, which is tipped to be a blockbuster hit.

Jemaine Clement tackles 'rough impression' of the late David Bowie in Disney's Moana
01:53
The 19-year-old paid tribute to the late and great artist David Bowie with a moving tribute at the annual Brit Awards.

Lorde stuns crowd at Brit Awards after emotional David Bowie tribute

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Police have cordoned off two properties in Whangarei following the shooting.

Five people suffer serious injuries in shootout between Nomads and Black Power gangs in Whangarei

00:36
2
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


3
Tanami Nayler

Australian woman hurled through the air when fatally hit by drunk Kiwi driving at 150km/h

00:38
4
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection - but is it legit?

05:19
5
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi proudly telling Kiwi stories

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ