The late David Bowie honoured with Brit award

The Brit Award for album of the year has been awarded to David Bowie for "Blackstar."

It is the latest honor for Bowie since his death last year, and the second Brit Award he's won in this year's ceremony.

His son, film director Duncan Jones, accepted the award on his behalf, noting that his father died the same year Jones became a father.

Jones said his father had "always been there supporting people who think they're a little bit weird or a little bit different ... This award is for all the kooks, and all the people who make the kooks."

"Kooks" is the name of a song Bowie wrote for his son when he was born.