Laneway festival headliners Rüfüs Du Sol pull out less than a week before event

The Laneway music festival is less than a week away, but it's just lost one of its headling acts.

The Laneway music festival (file).

Australian EDM group Rüfüs Du Sol today confirmed it won't be coming to the shows, with the Auckland festival set to take place on Monday.

In a statement, the band said it was withdrawing for "reasons beyond their control".

"The band apologise to any fans this may inconvenience and are gutted to pull out, they hope to be back in New Zealand in 2020," the statement said.

Also on Monday is the Grammy music awards, where Rüfüs Du Sol is nominated for two awards.

Irish band Fontaines DC also withdrew from the Laneway festival, it was announced today, due to "ongoing recording commitments".

"As you know, touring is such a huge part of this band, and we do not take cancellations lightly."

Three new acts have been added to the lineup in their stead: Kiwi crooner Marlon Williams, rock band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and electronic artist Holly Herndon.

In a statement addressing the line-up changes, Laneway said all ticketing inquiries can be sent to aucklandticketing@lanewayfestival.com.au.