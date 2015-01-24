TODAY |

Laneway festival headliners Rüfüs Du Sol pull out less than a week before event

Source:  1 NEWS

The Laneway music festival is less than a week away, but it's just lost one of its headling acts.

The Laneway music festival (file).

Australian EDM group Rüfüs Du Sol today confirmed it won't be coming to the shows, with the Auckland festival set to take place on Monday.

In a statement, the band said it was withdrawing for "reasons beyond their control".

"The band apologise to any fans this may inconvenience and are gutted to pull out, they hope to be back in New Zealand in 2020," the statement said.

Also on Monday is the Grammy music awards, where Rüfüs Du Sol is nominated for two awards.

Irish band Fontaines DC also withdrew from the Laneway festival, it was announced today, due to "ongoing recording commitments".

"As you know, touring is such a huge part of this band, and we do not take cancellations lightly."

Three new acts have been added to the lineup in their stead: Kiwi crooner Marlon Williams, rock band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and electronic artist Holly Herndon.

In a statement addressing the line-up changes, Laneway said all ticketing inquiries can be sent to aucklandticketing@lanewayfestival.com.au.


Entertainment
Auckland
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
KFC Australia apologises for ad where young boys ogle woman's breasts
2
Full video: Police address escalating Mongrel Mob, Black Power tension on East Coast
3
London teen's family sues Malaysian resort for negligence over her death
4
National Party could target the 'angry white vote' this election, commentator says
5
US man finds $65,000 cash in armchair purchased from op-shop - and returns it
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:35

Europe's largest winter music festival to debut at Otago's Cardrona Alpine Resort
03:04

Wrongful death case filed by Prince's family dismissed

Auckland University student creates 'Earth sandwich' with help from man in Spain

Reviews in for L&P's new Pineapple Lumps-flavoured drink, which hit stores today