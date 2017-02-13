 

La La Land sweeps Bafta Awards, including best film

BBC One

The musical won best film, director and actress at the British film awards.
Source: BBC One

news

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

00:36
2
Max's new video shows him cavorting in a Fijian paradise with a mystery blonde.

Watch: Max Key drops jaw-dropping new music video featuring Fiji and mystery blonde

01:30
3
01:03
4
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:16
5
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

01:30
James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

00:16
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

