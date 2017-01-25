 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


La La Land the favourite as stars and royalty hit the red carpet for BAFTAs

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hollywood stars will mingle with British royalty on today at the British Academy Film Awards, where La La Land is favoured to dance away with multiple trophies.

The musical hit is set to clean up at the Oscars next month matching Titanic and All About Eve with 14 nominations.
Source: 1 NEWS

Prince William and his wife Kate are expected on the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, along with nominees including Meryl Streep, Casey Affleck and Nicole Kidman.

La La Land,  an effervescent musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor and best actress.

Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from La La Land.

Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from La La Land.

Source: Associated Press

The UK awards are often seen as an indicator of who will win at Hollywood's Academy Awards, held two weeks later. La La Land is a firm Oscars favourite, with 14 nominations. It has already won seven Golden Globes.

The movie and its stars will bring a dose of sunshine to gray, wintry London, but the ceremony could choose to reward less escapist fare.

The philosophical sci-fi yarn Arrival and the psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals have nine nominations each for the prizes, known as BAFTAs. Director Ken Loach's gritty I, Daniel Blake, a stinging critique of Britain's welfare system, is up for five awards.

Best-picture contenders are Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, the wrenching New England drama Manchester By The Sea and the Miami-set coming-of-age story Moonlight.

The BAFTAs differ from their US counterpart in having a separate category for best British film. Nominees in that category include I, Daniel Blake; the raucous road trip American Honey; the courtroom drama Denial; the wizarding adventure Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; the documentary Notes on Blindness; and the Iran-set horror film Under the Shadow.

Gosling's rivals in the best actor race are Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge; Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea; Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals; and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

Best-actress contenders are Stone; Amy Adams for Arrival; Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train; Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins; and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Prince William, who is also president of Britain's film academy, is to present the British academy's lifetime-achievement honour to veteran comedian Mel Brooks during today's ceremony.

Related

Movies

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:16
2
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
3
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:10
4
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Tongan Thor receives two week suspension for brutal Tens collision with Liam Messam

5
Arachnaphobic passengers on a crowded Melbourne train avoided these six seats that were taken up by a large spider.

Massive spider takes over six seats on busy Melbourne train but passengers too scared to get up close for photo

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ