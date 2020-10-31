TODAY |

Lady Gaga's infamous 'meat dress' returns as popstar urges Americans to vote

Source:  Associated Press

Lady Gaga posted a video to social media urging Americans to vote in the presidential election.

With days left until election day in the US, the popstar donned her most well-known outfits. Source: Twitter/@ladygaga

Dressed in a selection of her most well-known outfits, including her infamous "meat dress" from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga said: "I've never been shy to make my voice heard. I've said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made our of meat."

"I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe.

"I believe no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable," she says in the video.

"When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become."

