Lady Gaga will pay medical bills for dog walker shot while looking after her pets

Lady Gaga will pay her dog walker’s medical bills after he was shot four times in the chest by two men who stole her dogs.

Lady Gaga and Miss Asia, which escaped unhurt. Source: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Ryan Fischer, 30, was out walking the chart-topping pop star's beloved French bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (Thursday NZ time) when he was attacked by two men, who shot him four times in the chest before making off with two of the three dogs.

After the incident, Ryan was rushed to hospital in a “grave” condition, but is now thankfully said to be stable, with doctors insisting he will make a full recovery.

And now, sources close to Lady Gaga – who had her dogs returned to her yesterday after a woman found them tied to a pole in an alley – have revealed the Shallow singer intends to “compensate” Ryan for his “bravery”.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Gaga feels horrendous about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is looked after.

“She absolutely adores him and is forever indebted to him for his bravery. She also wanted to compensate him for lost work and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Gaga’s kind gesture comes after she also offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two dogs – Koji and Gustavo – and it’s believed the woman who found the pooches will receive the money.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer recently praised Ryan when she broke her silence on the theft on Instagram.

In a post explaining the reward money, Gaga added: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. (sic)”