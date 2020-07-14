L.A.B, Benee among Kiwi songwriters named as finalists for APRA Silver Scroll awards

Reggae band L.A.B and indie-pop artist Benee are among the finalists of this year's APRA Silver Scroll Awards.
The top 20 songs have just been announced, whittled down from 200 entries by a panel of 10 New Zealand songwriters.
In the mix are L.A.B's In The Air, Church & AP's War Outside and Benee's Glitter.
The 2020 Silver Scroll Award will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on October 14.
TOP 20 FINALISTS
Best Thing In The Room - Lisa Crawley
Bone Dat Needs Pickin' - Steve Tofa
Don't You Know Who I Am - Reb Fountain
Get The Devil Out - Nadia Reid
Glitter - Benee
Guilty Talk - Lips
Hands - Belladonna
I Might Disappear - Mermaidens
In The Air - L.A.B
Let's Just Stay In Bed - King Sweeties
Mighty Invader - Troy Kingi
Remote - Hamerkop
Ruffle - Terrible Sons
Superfan - Chelsea Jade
Take - Carnivorous Plant Society
Trouble - CHAII
Walk - Ria Hall
Who? - Team Dynamite feat. Diggy Dupe
War Outside - Church & AP
You Were Mine - Tami Neilson