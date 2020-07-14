L.A.B, Benee among Kiwi songwriters named as finalists for APRA Silver Scroll awards

Reggae band L.A.B and indie-pop artist Benee are among the finalists of this year's APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

The top 20 songs have just been announced, whittled down from 200 entries by a panel of 10 New Zealand songwriters.

In the mix are L.A.B's In The Air, Church & AP's War Outside and Benee's Glitter.

The 2020 Silver Scroll Award will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on October 14.

TOP 20 FINALISTS

Best Thing In The Room - Lisa Crawley

Bone Dat Needs Pickin' - Steve Tofa

Don't You Know Who I Am - Reb Fountain

Get The Devil Out - Nadia Reid

Glitter - Benee

Guilty Talk - Lips

Hands - Belladonna

I Might Disappear - Mermaidens

In The Air - L.A.B

Let's Just Stay In Bed - King Sweeties

Mighty Invader - Troy Kingi

Remote - Hamerkop

Ruffle - Terrible Sons

Superfan - Chelsea Jade

Take - Carnivorous Plant Society

Trouble - CHAII

Walk - Ria Hall

Who? - Team Dynamite feat. Diggy Dupe

War Outside - Church & AP