L.A.B, Benee among Kiwi songwriters named as finalists for APRA Silver Scroll awards

Source:  1 NEWS

Reggae band L.A.B and indie-pop artist Benee are among the finalists of this year's APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

The 20 finalist songs were chosen from over 200 entries by New Zealand artists. Source: Breakfast

The top 20 songs have just been announced, whittled down from 200 entries by a panel of 10 New Zealand songwriters.

In the mix are L.A.B's In The Air, Church & AP's War Outside and Benee's Glitter.

The 2020 Silver Scroll Award will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on October 14.

TOP 20 FINALISTS

Best Thing In The Room - Lisa Crawley 

Bone Dat Needs Pickin' - Steve Tofa 

Don't You Know Who I Am - Reb Fountain 

Get The Devil Out - Nadia Reid 

Glitter - Benee 

Guilty Talk - Lips  

Hands - Belladonna 

I Might Disappear - Mermaidens  

In The Air - L.A.B 

Let's Just Stay In Bed - King Sweeties 

Mighty Invader - Troy Kingi

Remote - Hamerkop

Ruffle - Terrible Sons 

Superfan - Chelsea Jade 

Take - Carnivorous Plant Society 

Trouble - CHAII

Walk - Ria Hall 

Who? - Team Dynamite feat. Diggy Dupe

War Outside - Church & AP 

You Were Mine - Tami Neilson

Entertainment
Music
