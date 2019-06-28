TODAY |

Kylie Minogue set for emotional comeback at Glastonbury Music Festival

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music

Her career has spanned more than 30 years but Kylie Minogue's next move is set to be an emotional one.

The Aussie singer is performing at this weekend's Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK, 14 years after she cancelled her headline slot when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking to the BBC's Naga Munchetty at Kensington Palace, Minogue says it’s a big deal for her.

"By the time I’m standing on that stage, doing my own show it will hit me," she said.

The popstar said it's all the more reason to celebrate the fact she is still here, adding that she also has a pair of gumboots packed in case they’re needed. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian singer had to cancel her headline act 14 years ago due to a breast cancer diagnosis. Source: BBC
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
Scott Chasing trail with Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling in Nelson.
Wairoa Gorge mountain bike park worth $22 million gifted to New Zealand public
4
'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea
5
Tak Yoon Lee was sentenced in the Auckland District Court.
Man fined over $100k for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone

Facebook to help French police identify hate speech suspects
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, right, waves at fans as she arrives for a hearing at Queens County Criminal Court, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl
Radio stations around the world have dropped the late singer’s music.

Michael Jackson remembered, 10 years on from fatal anaesthetic overdose
02:55
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.

'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast