Kylie Minogue set for emotional comeback at Glastonbury Music Festival

Her career has spanned more than 30 years but Kylie Minogue's next move is set to be an emotional one.

The Aussie singer is performing at this weekend's Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK, 14 years after she cancelled her headline slot when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking to the BBC's Naga Munchetty at Kensington Palace, Minogue says it’s a big deal for her.

"By the time I’m standing on that stage, doing my own show it will hit me," she said.