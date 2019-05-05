Kylie Minogue says breast cancer ruined her chances of having children.

The 50-year-old star was diagnosed with the illness when she was 36 and says she often wonders how her life would have been different if she had never gotten sick.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, Kylie said: "I was 36 when I had my diagnosis (breast cancer). Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things.

"While that wasn't on my agenda at the time, it changed everything. I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know.

"I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life. I can't say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

Kylie also gushed about her relationship with Paul Solomons, 45, who is the creative director of British GQ.

She said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

Meanwhile, Kylie is finally getting her chance to play Glastonbury after being forced to pull out of her planned performance in 2005 when she discovered that she had breast cancer.

She said: "It was 2005 and that was thrilling at that point in that time.

"That would have been an evening headline slot, and then I received my diagnosis which put a halt to everything. So all those years have passed and I was thinking; 'I guess that's never gonna happen for me. I kind of missed the boat on that.'