Kylie Jenner's lawyer slams Forbes for 'outright lies' over billionaire status stripping

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kylie Jenner's lawyer has demanded Forbes "immediately and publicly retract" their statements on her billionaire status.

Kylie Jenner. Source: Associated Press

The 22-year-old television personality was given the title of the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes earlier this year, but this week the company published a scathing article in which they claimed Kylie is not a billionaire, and accused her of spinning a "web of lies" about her business including her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

And now, her lawyer Michael Kump has issued a statement insisting Forbes' article contains "outright lies", and demanding the company retract their comments.

Michael said in his statement: "We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements."

"It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes."

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media to slam the publication for making "unproven assumptions".

She fumed on Twitter: "what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period ... 'even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that's your proof?

"So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading .. but okay ... i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine. (sic)"

