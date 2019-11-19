Kylie Jenner reveals she's flown in Kobe Bryant's helicopter in tribute to pilot

Kylie Jenner has remembered Kobe Bryan's late pilot and revealed she used to fly on the helicopter that crashed over the weekend.

Kylie Jenner. Source: Associated Press

The 22-year-old reality TV star has opened up after the horrific crash which claimed the life of the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, including pilot Ara Zobayan.

Sharing an emotional tribute to the victims on her Instagram Story, Kylie wrote: "Rest in peace.. and prayers to these families. i still can't believe this.

"That was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man. hold you loved ones close (sic)"

Kobe and Gianna were believed to be travelling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.

Kanye West - who has married to Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian West - held a special midnight Sunday Service to pay tribute to the late NBA superstar.

According to a video that was shared online, Kanye's service saw him freestyle to the crowd in a rap dedicated to Kobe, in which he said he "broke down" after hearing the tragic news.

He rapped: "I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway. And I just broke down, broke down, broke down."