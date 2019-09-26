Kylie Jenner hospitalised, will miss Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week.
The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter today that she's "really sick and unable to travel".
A representative for Jenner says she's in the hospital but doing well.
Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.
Earlier this week, she had announced that a new collaboration between her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris on Saturday.
Jenner says she's heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.