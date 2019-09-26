Kylie Jenner hospitalised, will miss Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter today that she's "really sick and unable to travel".

A representative for Jenner says she's in the hospital but doing well.

Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.

Earlier this week, she had announced that a new collaboration between her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris on Saturday.