TODAY |

Kylie Jenner fires back at Forbes after being stripped of 'billionaire' status

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kylie Jenner has slammed Forbes after they removed her billionaire status.

Kylie Jenner. Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old television personality was given the title of the youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year, but the title has since been taken away as they claim she "inflated" figures about her business including her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

On hearing the news, she fumed on Twitter: "what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period ... 'even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that's your proof?

"So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading .. but okay ... i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine. (sic)"

And when some fans slammed Kylie for complaining whilst so much else is going on, she insisted it was the "last thing" she was worried about at this current moment.

She added: "i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have ... this is literally the LAST thing i'm worried about right now (sic)"

Meanwhile, Jenner previously confessed her Kardashian / Jenner siblings and her mother Kris Jenner always joke about her billionaire status.

She said: "It's only when we're in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, everyone's like, 'Kylie? You going to pay for it?'

"But they're all really proud of me for sure ... I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform. I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything."

Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Minneapolis ex-cop who knelt on unarmed black man George Floyd's neck charged with murder
2
YouTube couple face backlash after giving adopted son of three years to new 'forever family'
3
Air NZ flight attendant losing job gives emotional tribute to fellow crew, friends in final flight
4
Queensland's sewage to be searched for source of man's Covid-19 death
5
Twitter adds warning to Trump’s ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ tweet
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
05:56

Trump promises to crack down on George Floyd protestors in Minneapolis - 'Once the looting starts, the shooting starts'
00:24

Protestors set Minneapolis police station ablaze in response to death of unarmed black man following arrest

Tough words and familiar champ as US national spelling bee goes virtual
00:30

YouTube couple face backlash after giving adopted son of three years to new 'forever family'