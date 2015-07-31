TODAY |

Kurt Cobain's iconic 'Unplugged' sweater, guitar, head to auction

Associated Press
The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance and one of the late rocker's custom guitars are headed to auction.

Julien's Auctions said today that the sweater and a custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band's In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month.

An olive green cardigan sweater worn by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's MTV's Unplugged performance. Source: Associated Press

The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The front and back of a turquoise-bodied left-handed Fender guitar built in 1993 and used by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band’s In Utero tour. Source: Associated Press

Cobain, one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he killed himself on April 5, 1994.

Other pieces in the auction include handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.

The auction will be held October 25 and 26.

Kurt Cobain. Source: Getty
