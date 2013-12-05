Kristen Stewart told sexuality would ruin her chances of landing role in Marvel movie

Kristen Stewart was told she would ruin her chances of landing a role in a Marvel movie if she was seen holding her girlfriend's hand in public.

The Twilight star - who is currently dating Stella Maxwell - decided to reevaluate the types of people she works with in the film industry after someone told her that her sexuality would impact the likelihood of her securing a big part in a superhero blockbuster.

Speaking in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: "I have fully been told: 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don't want to work with people like that."

And that's not the first time someone has commented on her fluid sexuality.

She explained: "Well, I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview?