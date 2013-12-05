TODAY |

Kristen Stewart told sexuality would ruin her chances of landing role in Marvel movie

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies

Kristen Stewart was told she would ruin her chances of landing a role in a Marvel movie if she was seen holding her girlfriend's hand in public.

The Twilight star - who is currently dating Stella Maxwell - decided to reevaluate the types of people she works with in the film industry after someone told her that her sexuality would impact the likelihood of her securing a big part in a superhero blockbuster.

Speaking in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: "I have fully been told: 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don't want to work with people like that."

And that's not the first time someone has commented on her fluid sexuality.

She explained: "Well, I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview?

"I just think we're all kind of getting to a place where - I don't know, evolution's a weird thing - we're all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it's this really gorgeous thing."

Kristen Stewart. Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Helen Clark Foundation recommends Kiwis vote yes on cannabis referendum
2
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
3
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
4
US Catholic school removes Harry Potter books over risk they may conjure evil spirits
5
Horror results of national litter audit spark calls for action
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Justin Bieber blames child stardom for 'pretty heavy' drug use, misogyny
01:51

Eight dead, more than 20 missing after fire on diving boat off California coast
00:23

Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding in the Bahamas, at least 5 dead
09:13

Using Huawei for 5G would 'absolutely not' impact NZ's Five Eyes role - White House official